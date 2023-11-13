LWL Sermon 2 – Lessons from a Joyful, Elderly, Jewish Couple

As things continue to develop I have decided to do Look with Luke – the wee 5 minutes segments – Tuesday to Saturday. But each Monday I will put up the Look with Luke sermon from Hamilton…..This is also available on the ASK podcast here….

This sermon was preached at Scots Kirk Hamilton on the 12th of Nov 2023. It was remembrance Sunday so we looked at remembrance, birth, life, death, children, old age, the Jews, Gaugin, purpose, angels, worship, tradition, Godliness, childlessness, suffering, joy, fear, Christ and the favour of the Lord….it wasn’t the shortest sermon. But I hope it is helpful to you…

LwL – The Sermons and the Question of the Week