Quantum 270 – Problems and Solutions featuring Canada, Radiohead and Ange

In this weeks Quantum we look at some of the problems in society – and the solutions! With a special focus on Canada – Trudeau, Nazis, Religion, Protests and Monty Python; Ukraine; Azerbaijan and the ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh; Album of the Week – the Bends; Australia – Murdoch and Andrews retire, Jacinta Price, Abortion in WA and Qantas; Ethopian woman beats marathon record; Macron and gas boilers; Lawrence Fox and Ava-Santina; OxfordUni and the LGBT anti Church hit squad; Death of the whistler; David McCallum; SEEK 10 – Education, intelligence and faith; Ange Postecoglou; Be Thou my Vision…with music from Van Morrison, Radiohead and Roger Whittaker.
