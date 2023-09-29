Australia Christianity Ethics Media Music Politics Sex and sexuality Sport the Church USA

Quantum 270 – Problems and Solutions featuring Canada, Radiohead and Ange

theweefleaby
Leave a Comment on Quantum 270 – Problems and Solutions featuring Canada, Radiohead and Ange

In this weeks Quantum we look at some of the problems in society – and the solutions!  With a special focus on Canada – Trudeau, Nazis, Religion, Protests and Monty Python;  Ukraine;  Azerbaijan and the ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh;  Album of the Week – the Bends; Australia – Murdoch and Andrews retire, Jacinta Price, Abortion in WA and Qantas; Ethopian woman beats marathon record; Macron and gas boilers; Lawrence Fox and Ava-Santina; OxfordUni and the LGBT anti Church hit squad; Death of the whistler; David McCallum; SEEK 10 – Education, intelligence and faith; Ange Postecoglou; Be Thou my Vision…with music from Van Morrison, Radiohead and Roger Whittaker.

On Spotify here – 

Also on Apple podcasts here –

 

Catch up on last week – Quantum 269 – Branded – featuring Electric cars, Azerbaiijan, Fictosexuals, Book Burning, Roisin Murphy and Fiji

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

All the music used is on the September Spotify Quantum playlist

 

@c4news

The speaker of Canada’s House of Commons has apologised for recognising a man who fought for a Nazi military unit during World War II, while President Zelenskyy was visiting the country #canada #ukraine #zelenskyy #Trudeau #Rota #canadaparliament #Russia #ukrainewar #c4news

♬ original sound – Channel 4 News

 

@fairaustralia

More “love” from the tolerant Yes campaign … or should we call it DIVISION? #voicetoparliament #votenoaustralia #tiktokaustralia #benfordham #2gb #fyp #voicetoparliamentexplained #voteno #notothevoice #referendum #minecraft #yes23 #auspol #jacintaprice #notmyvoice #australia #australian

♬ original sound – FairAustralia

 

@berlinmarathon

The fastest woman in the world! Tigst Assefa beats the Marathon World Record by more than two minutes. 2:11:53 – history!#running #berlinmarathon

♬ Originalton – BMW BERLIN-MARATHON

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *