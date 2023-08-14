Coffee and Colossians 95 – Whatever You Do….

I think that Colossians 3:17 -teaches the great principle of Christian living….and deals with one of the great dangers many evangelical churches face today….a subtle but prevalent danger….what do you think?
Also on the ASK podcast here
The Blog of David Robertson
I think that Colossians 3:17 -teaches the great principle of Christian living….and deals with one of the great dangers many evangelical churches face today….a subtle but prevalent danger….what do you think?
Also on the ASK podcast here
I find it to be a rule that whenever we draw a line, the Holy Spirit immediately sends us a case that is logically on one side of that line even although common sense screams that it ought to be on the other. There are three marks of presbterian church government in Acts 15 {debating the issue; recognition that what was being asked for had never worked; & application of Scripture to produce an outcome that could be acted on.} Would that presbyterianism made more consistant use of elders but for all of us, would that whatever we do and however we do it gets done in the name of Jesus with all that that implies.
Thank you.
Thank you for your message, the beautiful singing, and beautiful spot.
(Your making some of us struggle with the tenth commandment, just now David. You shall not cover your brother’s sojourn in God’s own country!)