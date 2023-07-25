Bible Theology

Coffee and Colossians 80 – Set Your Minds

Ch3 v.2 – What does it mean to set your minds on what is above? Does it matter how we think? Should we only think about spiritual things?

  1. Nice photos David. I’m from Cromarty – just a stones throw across the Firth – so you’re making me a wee bit homesick! Enjoy your vacation with family and friends – may the Lord use the time (and the refreshing weather) to fill and refill you with His love and wisdom.

