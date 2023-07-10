Bible Christian Living Theology

Coffee and Colossians 70 – Eating and Drinking

Colossians 2:17 – Why are we not to let people judge us by what we eat and drink? Is it important?

  1. Good common sense – thank you. One of the real put-offs is the inner shudder some people in church generate when they see folk eating / drinking ‘forbidden stuff’. Re the the odd bottle on the shelf behind you – here’s a thought, how about the uisge beatha being used as a placement ad . . . maybe not.

