The Sunday Catechism 1 – What is Your Purpose?

This Sunday I am beginning a new YouTube series called ‘Sunday Catechism’. I hope this series will be helpful to you (if it is pass it on to others)…. The Shorter Catechism is a great teaching tool – and CFP have published a great new illustrated edition –

Here are a few of the endorsements for it.

We have used the Westminster Shorter Catechism with our own children, and now with our grandchildren. This is by far the most visually attractive version we have ever encountered. We expect that many parents will want to get a copy as soon as they see it! Tim and Kathy Keller

Catechism is a long-forgotten practice in most of the Church. Sadly. And in today’s world it is more necessary than ever. In an increasingly hostile secular world, our young people need a deep grounding in biblical truths. Not only our children and young people, but also adults could benefit from learning the Westminster Shorter Catechism – one of the best known, loved and effective catechisms. This beautifully illustrated version updates the language without losing the meaning or simplicity of the original. As a result, it could be an extremely useful tool in defending the truth once delivered to the saints. If you use it! David Robertson

The great American theologian B.B. Warfield tells the marvellous story of an army officer who was so impressed by a stranger who walked past him in the street that he turned round to look at him. To his surprise the stranger had also turned round and was walking back towards him! As he came up to him he unexpectedly asked: ‘What is the chief end of man?’ ‘To glorify God and to enjoy him forever’ came the response. ‘I knew you were a Shorter Catechism boy by your looks!’ said the stranger, only to be told, ‘Why that’s just what I was thinking about you.’ The Shorter Catechism, whose first question and answer these two men exchanged, has shaped the lives of generations of Christians throughout the world. It teaches us biblical truth; it trains us to think; it builds stability and Christian character into our lives; it helps us answer the big questions. So it is fitting that it should be produced in this beautiful 21st century edition. For genuine beauty, true likeness to Jesus Christ, is what the Catechism helps to create in anyone – old or young – who uses it faithfully. Sinclair B. Ferguson

Here is the first one – with a little help from Maureen Macleod and Chariots of Fire.

What is your purpose? What is catechism? Why does it matter? With music from Maureen Macleod. Illustrated Shorter Catechism from Christian Focus Publications.