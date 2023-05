This is the last of our series ‘Songs for Sunday’. We have looked at all 64 YouTube videos of praise from St Peters – Psalms, Hymns and Spiritual Songs. We finish with a song unique to St Peters – Crawford Mackenzie (and elder and praise leader) wrote ‘God Made Me’ for children. I recorded this at Kallara Conference centre in Northern Victoria.

Songs for Sunday 63 – On Jordan’s Stormy Banks…