Songs for Sunday 55 – 10,000 Reasons

This week we sing Matt Redman’s song based on Psalm 103 – we have reasons to the thankful…
The Blog of David Robertson
Thank you David. Though I love it,I actually didn’t know 10,000 reasons was based on Ps. 103. How lovely! Heading to communio today…a moving start to our morning. 🙏🥰
I have increasingly become aware of just how many blessings we in the West in particular have, Counting our blessings (which Ps 103 does as you say David) is very uplifting. ‘Reasons’ broadens out the cause to bless the Lord to his activity in the wider world. Some of these activities we may be reluctant to attribute to the Lord but mercies and the judgements not only are found in our individual lives but also in the wider society.
And in days of political turmoil and worldwide uncertainties we find our peace in the truth
The LORD has established his throne in the heavens,
and his kingdom rules over all.