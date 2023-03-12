Songs for Sunday 54 – Jesus, Lover of My Soul

We return with Charles Wesley’s beautiful hymn…I have never been able to sing this without tears…enjoy and worship…
Songs for Sunday 53 – My Heart is Filled With Thankfulness
The Blog of David Robertson
We return with Charles Wesley’s beautiful hymn…I have never been able to sing this without tears…enjoy and worship…
Songs for Sunday 53 – My Heart is Filled With Thankfulness
Thank you so much for this David, it came at just the right time as Iwas searching for a final hymn for our study from Ruth chapter 2. It fits so perfectly well, bless you.
Thank you for this beautiful and meaningful hymn, David.
Some words from ‘Be Thou my Vision’ come to mind: ‘…whatever may fall, still be my vision, O Ruler of all’. May our triune God, guide and bless.