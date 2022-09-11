Should we all join the Roman Catholic Church? – Debate with Peter D Williams

Premier Unbelievable are releasing what they call ‘Classic Replays’. This was a debate I did with Peter D Williams. It was a good-natured conversation. Peter was excellent. I think I lost the debate – but I also gained. It made me go back and look at things again. And to read great Catholic writers like Aquinas, Augustine, Anselm, Chesterton, Peter Kreeft etc…

It was funny to be criticised by some Catholics for being Protestant, and by some Protestants for being too friendly to Catholics – I felt like Pascal! I’m afraid – despite Peter’s excellence, I am more convinced than ever that the Pope is not the head (or even the Prime Minister!) of the Church, that Scripture is our only ultimate authority for doctrine, and the salvation is by faith alone. I am also convinced that the Pope is not the anti-Christ and that the Roman Catholic Church is a Christian church – despite the areas where it is doctrinally wrong! I am quite happy to work in areas of co-belligerence (where we are agreed) and to seek to bring our erring brothers and sisters back into the true fold!

“Some of the key differences between Catholic and Protestant doctrine were explored in a friendly dialogue in this show from the archives. Roman Catholic Peter D Williams and Protestant pastor David Robertson debated The Pope, Sola Scriptura and justification by faith.”

Confessions of a Free Church Minister