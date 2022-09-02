Quantum 214 – The Bigger Picture

This weeks Quantum we try to see the bigger picture behind local stories – including Gorbachev; Russian Gas; Ukraine and the people; Harrison Ford wants to rescue the planet; Australian Nuclear; Pakistan floods; Meghan Markle; Women only University jobs; Hillbilly Girl; Dan Andrews shuts out Parents; Sex ‘work’ as a career?; Inclusive Gardening; Healthy tea drinkers; Florence and the Machine; When Love Comes to Town – U2 and BB King.

🚨ICYMI 'Let Putin have Zelensky…and turn the gas back on.' The people of London tell Patrick Christys how the rise in energy bills has affected their day-to-day lives. pic.twitter.com/au0E9EpqXU — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 27, 2022

Indiana Jones and the carbon footprint pic.twitter.com/UFbwfnzZdS — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2023) August 30, 2022