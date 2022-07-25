Coffee and Revelation 36 – The 144,000

Revelation 7:4-8 – Who are the 144,00? Are the JW’s right? And what about the missing tribe?
I’m confused….I understand why Dan is not included in the 144,000. But, is the tribe called Joseph when his tribe was given to Ephrim and Manassa? I thought there was no tribe called Joseph because the blessings were given to his sons. Is it possible there is some from Ephrim in the tribe called Joseph, but because of the sin, they r not allowed to be called by “Ephrim”? Who are the people in the tribe of Joseph then?
Sorry, just really confused. Thank you for any light you can shed on this?
As with Job, doing a great job! It brings comfort as I look around my once great nation!
Deborah