Coffee and Revelation 6 – ch 1.:9 – The Kingdom and the Word

Revelation 1:9 – What does it mean to share with Christ and his kingdom? Suffering, perseverance and proclaiming his Word….A word for today.
Coffee and Revelation 5 – Ch.1 v.8 – Alpha and Omega
Rev Robertson , There was almost complete disillusion in your voice as you talked of preachers giving way to the culture of the day. For your encouragement , in Scotland and in our town , yesterday I sat with a moderately sized congregation and a few visitors to hear the word preached.
The Preacher first read from John Ch 4 ( The woman of Samaria ) He then asked a blessing upon the Word, preaching what only be described as a Spirit convincing , and Spirit nourishing clear gospel message:
“Whoever drinks of this water ( the well) will thirst again , but whoever drinks of the water I shall give him , shall never thirst . The water that I shall give him shall be a well of water springing up into eternal life.”
Don’t doubt it , there are men of such conviction who are prepared to go through fire , but our prayer and pleading must be for those who can sit under such truth and conviction , yet remain unmoved ! It is my firm belief that God will honour His Word , and the Preacher will see the fruit of his labour because God has promised it !