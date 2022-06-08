Uplift – The need for Pastors to speak about Abortion – with Catherine Mockler of SPUC

When back in Scotland I did this short interview with Catherine Mockler of SPUC – it was a joy meeting with her and the team. May the Lord richly bless their work in the midst of a hostile pro-death culture.

Uplift sees host, Catherine, interview recognisable faces in the pro-life world, many of whom are on the frontlines saving babies and helping mothers. In Episode 4 of Uplift, Catherine speaks with Scottish Presbyterian Minister, Reverend David Robertson. David speaks about the need for pastors to confront the tragedy of abortion and not to shy away from it, for fear of being too "politically" involved.

