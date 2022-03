Job 42:16-17 – The final one. It is recorded that Job lives for 140 years and is greatly blessed. Do we consider old age a blessing? Plus some reflections on the whole book….Thanks for being with me on this journey…

Subscribe on YouTube

I hope to start a new series on the book of Revelation in June. Meanwhile Songs for Sunday continues every week, and I will be adding other videos on both the YouTube and Vimeo channels if you are a subscriber.