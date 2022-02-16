Coffee with Job 118 – Does the Rain Have a Father?

Job 38:19-31 – God continues to speak – light and darkness, rain and snow – even rain for the uninhabited lands. He provides it all. Sometimes we need to observe the Creation and remember who is in charge – and it isn’t us!
Also on YouTube here
