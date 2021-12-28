The ASK Podcast 10 – Greg Sheridan on Paul – Christianity’s Lenin

This weeks ASK Podcast is here –

Greg and I met in person and recorded this just outside Sydney Anglican Cathedral. The sound of Greg’s voice may be a bit quiet, but just turn the volume up! I thought it was a fascinating discussion – be interested to hear your thoughts! We cover everything from Sydney, Christopher Hill, Luther, Christian Revolutionaries, reading Paul as a journalist, Judaism, the Law, Pascal, Larry Siedentop (the best non fiction book I have ever read!), slavery; and the influence of Paul on modern Western society.

Also on YouTube

