Coffee with Job 86 – The Prime of Life – Personal Blessings

As I was recording this I was conscious of a rainbow forming behind me (this was not photoshopped, nor is it a fake background!) – it disappeared by the time I had finished – but it was extraordinary – a reminder of God’s covenant promise – not to destroy the whole earth.

Job 29:1-6 – What does it mean to be in the prime of life? What are the most important blessings we can count? What happens when we lose them? Is there anything more? Along with a beautiful rainbow and a lovely version of O Holy Night from Dave Henderson and Laura Ferguson….

Subscribe on YouTube here –

Coffee with Job 85 What does God Have to Say to the Human Race?