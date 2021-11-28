Romans 8:29-30 – The doctrine of predestination is a difficult one – and yet it is designed to bring great comfort and hope…find out here….
Also on YouTubehttps://youtu.be/fpu2Hr6UjaY
- Romans Road to Hope 14 – Predestination
- The Legacy of Melvin Tinker – CT
- Coffee with Job 60 – Your Deepest Longing
- Quantum 174 – The Peppa Pig Edition – including Malaysian worship, Chile, Woke muppets; US schools Paedophilia, Leonard Cohen; and Colin Buchanan
- Coffee with Job 69 – Pure Gold and Melvin Tinker