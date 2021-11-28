Bible Theology

Romans Road to Hope 14 – Predestination

theweefleaby
Leave a Comment on Romans Road to Hope 14 – Predestination

https://vimeo.com/650203663

Romans 8:29-30 – The doctrine of predestination is a difficult one – and yet it is designed to bring great comfort and hope…find out here….

Also on YouTubehttps://youtu.be/fpu2Hr6UjaY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *