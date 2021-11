Romans 8:22-25 – What is our hope in suffering? We are part of creation and we suffer with it. So what is our hope? The Spirit given us as a deposit. The promise that even our bodies will be redeemed and renewed. It is something in the future – we don’t already have it. But it is guarantee – listen to find out more!

Romans Road of Real Hope 10- What is God Saying to World Leaders at Cop 26 about His Creation?