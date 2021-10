Romans 8:22 – This week as many world leaders gather in Glasgow discussing how they can save the planet – and many church leaders just echo the politics – we ask is there any word from the Lord? The answer is Yes – way beyond any agreement or communique that comes from Cop26 – this word from Romans is what we need to hear.

Romans 8 Road to Hope – No.9 – Christ’s Answer to the Climate Change Question.