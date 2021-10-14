Job 39 – Man Born of Woman

Job laments that all ‘born of woman’ (ie. every human being) has a brief life – often filled with pain and sorrow. But the solution also comes through one born of a woman….
Coffee with Job 38 – A Desperate Prayer
