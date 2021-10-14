Bible Christianity Jesus Christ Theology

Job 39 – Man Born of Woman

theweefleaby
1 Comment on Job 39 – Man Born of Woman

Job laments that all ‘born of woman’ (ie. every human being) has a brief life – often filled with pain and sorrow. But the solution also comes through one born of a woman….

 

You can subscribe on YouTube 

Coffee with Job 38 – A Desperate Prayer

 

1 comment

  1. I guess it won’t be long before we’re not allowed to use the word ‘human’ and will instead be told to say ‘huperson’ and females will be called ‘wopeople’.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: