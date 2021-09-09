Coffee with Job – 14 – Why do Bad Things Happen to Good People?

Today we look at the age old question – why do bad things happen to good people? Looking at Eliphaz’s speech Job 5:8-16. Where can the poor find hope and injustice be silenced? You can watch on YouTube (subscribe to get sent it every day if you wish)… or Vimeo (for some reason I find the Vimeo video to be of better quality)

(the photo is Nick Ut’s famous photo of the girl running after being hit by a napalm bomb. The girl Kim Phuc is now a Christian woman living in Canada!

Coffee with Job 12 – Bad Spirituality