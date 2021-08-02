PRAYER GUIDE FOR THE WEEK COMMENCING 2ND AUGUST 2021

Please read the whole Psalm:

“The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom; all who follow his precepts have good understanding. To him belongs eternal praise.” (v. 10).

The Internet can provide us with information – enough for us to drown in. But what it cannot do is provide us with wisdom. Every day some people tune into to hear the political and health leaders giving us the health statistics and latest rules. People look for wisdom, people need wisdom, but where is it to be found? The bible’s answer is so counter cultural. We don’t start with ourselves. We start with the Lord. We look at his works, his deeds, his wonders, his covenant, and what he has done for his people. And we move on from there. It’s not that we get simple answers – but it is that we can rest assured that it’s not up to us to provide the answers. We trust the Lord.

“Luther tells us that his greatest adversaries did not rise out of the ale-houses or brothel houses, but out of monasteries, convents, and religious houses.” (Flavel).

Petition: Please join with us in praying for:

1.The World -There have been 198,253,965 cases (up 4,166,266 – a 12% increase). Our neighbour to the north is being devastated with the Delta variant causing over 50,000 cases and many deaths. There have also been substantial increases in the USA, France, Iran, Mexico, Japan and South Africa, and decreases in India, Poland, and Peru. What is going on in the UK seems to be a pointer for Australia. The ‘experts’ (at least those published by the media) predicted that with the lifting of restrictions two weeks ago UK cases would rise to between 100,000 and 200,000 per day. Instead, they have fallen to around 25,000 with a dramatic drop in the number of hospitalisations. This is due to the high rate of vaccination – with 70% being vaccinated and 57% fully vaccinated.

2. Australia – There have been 34,384 cases in total (up 3,281 compared with 1,814 last week).

State Total Cases Weekly Change TW/LW Total Deaths Change in Deaths TW/LW ACT 124 0 (+0) 3 0 NSW 9,153 +1,361 (+1,541) 68 +6 (+7) NT 197 +5 (+4) 0 0 QLD 1,809 +49 (+87) 7 0 SA 862 +7 (+36) 4 0 TAS 234 + 0 (0) 13 0 VIC 20,948 +226 (+180) 820 0 WA 1,057 +9 (+13) 9 0

Cases in Sydney continue to run at 200 plus per day. The lockdown has been extended until the end of August. Queensland has just had 13 new cases and so its lockdown is now extended to Sunday. There have been 1,070,071 tests in the past week with 0.1% being positive. There are 295 people in hospital (+115) with 59 in ICU (+8). There are 3,144 active cases (+1,027).

3. Vaccine and Cures – There have been 4.13 billion vaccines administered (+300 million) – 54 doses for every 100 people. Australia has 12.5 million (48 per 100). Indonesia has 68 million (64 per 100). The Australian government has determined that we will not move on to the next stage of their four-part plan until 70% of the population have been fully vaccinated.

4. Church – The stop and start pattern for churches imposed by lockdowns is extremely disruptive and disheartening. Pray for patience and wisdom. Remember also the churches in Indonesia as they seek to bear witness in the largest Muslim nation in the world.

5. Personal and Family – The pain of separation from loved ones in different parts of the world is now being added to for many by the pain of separation from loved ones in the same state or city. Give thanks for the gift of modern communication and pray that we will be able to return to the era of hugs soon!

A Prayer of Repentance: ALMIGHTY God, Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, Maker of all things, Judge of all men; We acknowledge and bewail our manifold sins and wickedness, which we, from time to time, most grievously have committed, by thought, word, and deed, against thy Divine Majesty, Provoking most justly thy wrath and indignation against us. We do earnestly repent and are heartily sorry for these our misdoings; The remembrance of them is grievous unto us; The burden of them is intolerable. Have mercy upon us, have mercy upon us, most merciful Father; For thy Son our Lord Jesus Christ’s sake, forgive us all that is past; And grant that we may ever hereafter Serve and please thee in newness of life, To the honour and glory of thy Name; Through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen. (Book of Common Prayer).

Song: This is a beautiful new hymn from Matt Papa which will encourage you…Almost Home.

A Prayer of Thanksgiving:

Praise the LORD.

I will extol the LORDwith all my heart in the council of the upright and in the assembly. 2 Great are the works of the LORD; they are pondered by all who delight in them. 3 Glorious and majestic are his deeds, and his righteousness endures forever. 4 He has caused his wonders to be remembered; the LORD is gracious and compassionate.5 He provides food for those who fear him; he remembers his covenant forever.

(Ps 111:1-5)

