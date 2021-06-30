Ethics Preaching the Church

I Can Do What I Want With Whom I Want – Gracepoint Presbyterian – Romans 1

AS there is no Cathedral talks for the next couple of weeks I though I would post this – I love going to Gracepoint Chinese Presbyterian Church – the brothers and sisters there are warm, intelligent, enthusiastic and open to the Word.   This talk is part of a series they are doing on current cultural myths….This one was entitled “I can do what I want with whom I want”,  We turned to Romans 1 for the answer….Freedom!

