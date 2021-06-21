Covid Prayer Guide – 21st June – Ps 105, Flavel, News, Prayers and City Alight

“Give praise to the LORD, proclaim his name; make known among the nations what he has done.Sing to him, sing praise to him; tell of all his wonderful acts.Glory in his holy name; let the hearts of those who seek the LORD rejoice.Look to the LORD and his strength; seek his face always.Just as Psalm 104 is a creation song, so this psalm is a history song – praising the Lord for what he has done in history. The Israelites are reminded of how God delivered them from the bondage of Egypt. It is good for Christians in Australia (or whatever country) to remember what the Lord has done in this land – and the Christian foundations that were laid for this country. It is also good for churches and individual Christians to look back and remember ‘Thus far the Lord has helped us”. (1 Samuel 7:12)

“Has God left the government of the whole world in the hands of Christ, and trusted him over all? Then do you also leave all your particular concerns in the hands of Christ too, and know that the infinite wisdom and love, which rules the world, manages every thing that relates to you” (Flavel)

Petition: Please join with us in praying for:

1.The World – The number of confirmed cases is 178,423,323 (up 5,231,337). The number of deaths of people with Covid 3,864,419 (up 138,437). Brazil’s deaths have now risen to over 500,000. Indonesia’s daily cases have doubled from 5,000 to 10,000 per day. This week I was speaking to someone from India who said that in one street where a friend lived – every household had someone with Covid..

2. Australia – There have been 30,331 cases in total (up 156 compared with 77 the week before).

State Total Cases Weekly Change TW/LW Total Deaths Change in Deaths TW/LW ACT 124 0 (+0) 3 0 NSW 5,642 + 47 (+10) 54 0 NT 176 +3 (+0) 0 0 QLD 1,665 +33 (+31) 7 0 SA 785 +21 (+10) 4 0 TAS 234 + 0 (0) 13 0 VIC 20,685 +50 (+42) 820 0 WA 1,020 +2 (+1) 9 0

The concern this week has shifted to New South Wales – where a small local outbreak in the Eastern suburbs of Sydney has resulted in 9 cases so far. At the moment it is only a couple of new cases each day. There are 36 people in hospital (+20) with 1 in ICU (+1). There were 406,017 tests with 0.2% positive. There are 135 active cases (-5).

3. Vaccine and Cures – There have been 2.62 billion vaccines (+510 million). In Australia it is over 6.5 million doses. Remember that for most people to be fully vaccinated needs two doses. All African countries, except Morocco, have very low numbers who have been vaccinated.

4. Church – An increasing number of churches are reporting that they have a number of people who are reluctant to return to church – some because of fear, others because they have got out of the habit and do not see the necessity. Pray for a renewed zeal for meeting together and encouraging one another.

5. Personal and Family – Pray for Christian couples who are struggling in their marriages. And give thanks for those who have experienced renewal and healing during a troubled relationship.

A Prayer of Repentance: Our Father in heaven, we confess that we so easily forget. Thus far you have helped us – and yet we wonder where you are and doubt your faithfulness. Lord, help us to remember that you are the Faithful one – even to those of us who wander. Grant us a renewed sense of your work in our midst, in Jesus Name, Amen.

Song: City Alight have given us some beautiful biblical worship songs – none more so than this – Yet not I, but Christ in Me.

A Prayer of Thanksgiving:

Lord, we bless you that just as you remembered your holy promise to Abraham, so you remember your promises to us. You will be with us forever, you will complete the good work you have begun, you will take us safely home. We praise you for every promise you have made – none of which can be broken. We praise you for your love and faithfulness. Amen.

