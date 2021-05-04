Covid Prayer Notes – Psalm 99, Vaccines, India, Flavel and Our God Reigns

This weeks Covid Prayers notes on the Christians United website…

Psalm 99 Read the whole Psalm:

“The Lord reigns, let the nations tremble; he sits enthroned between the cherubim, let the earth shake.” (v.1)

It’s revealing how often the Psalmist reminds us that God reigns. That’s because we are inclined to forget. And we are inclined to forget because when we look around us, or within, it appears as though God is not reigning. The devil wants us to think that, as the Prince of this world, he rules. As I read my newspapers over the weekend, I see columnists mocking politicians who believe in God, the world despairing at increasing Covid cases, historians warning us that after plague comes war – and so much that would indicate that our God is not on the throne. But if we lift up our eyes, if we believe what the Lord himself has told us in His Word – He reigns. We should tremble….and rejoice.

“How happy puzzled and perplexed Christians would be, if they turned their eyes from the defects that are in their obedience, to the fulness and completeness of Christ’s obedience; and see themselves complete in him, when most lame and defective in themselves” (John Flavel).

Petition: Please join with us in praying for:

1.The World – The number of confirmed cases is 152,474,036 (+ 5,692,820 – +0%). The number of deaths of people with Covid has passed the three million mark 3,198,313 (up 94,696– +10%). Brazil has passed 400,000 deaths. The situation in India is getting worse with today recording a record number of cases (over 400,000) and deaths (over 3,500 – although the actual figure is probably much higher). Various countries are sending aid to India.

2. Australia – There have been 29,826 cases in total (up 160 compared with 127 the week before).

State Total Cases Weekly Change TW/LW Total Deaths Change in Deaths TW/LW ACT 124 +1 (+1) 3 0 NSW 5,484 + 64 (44) 54 0 NT 166 +6 (+41) 0 0 QLD 1,564 +35 (11) 7 (+1) SA 727 +22 (23) 4 0 TAS 234 + 0 (0) 13 0 VIC 20,509 +11 (17) 820 0 WA 1,005 +19 (+13) 9 0

There has been another hotel breach in Perth, although this time the Premier has decided not to lock down. People have been banned from flying from India. There are 63 people in hospital (-5) with 2 in ICU (+1). There were 319,572 tests with 0.2% positive. There are 272 active cases (+38).

3. Vaccine and Cures – There have been 1.13 billion vaccine doses administered. There is an increasing disparity between rich and poor countries with the administration of vaccines – and a growing concern that some vaccines do not prevent the mutation of Covid 19.

4. Church – There are growing reports of a significant number of churches who have witnessed a decline in on site attendance, whilst others have reported an increase. Pray that the Lord’s people would not ‘’give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another and all the more as you see the Day approaching.” (Hebrews 10:25)

5. Personal and Family – There are some who are unable to visit sick relatives or even attend funerals because they are not permitted to, or cannot afford to, leave Australia. This is a cause of deep sorrow and sadness.

A Prayer of Repentance:

Lord our God, we bow our knees, submit our hearts, and confess our sins. We are not holy, you are. We are not mighty, you are. We are not just, you are. We are not love; you are. And yet O Lord we confess that we have acted as though the opposite were true. Forgive us. And enable us to look beyond ourselves, the source of all our troubles, to You, the source of all our joy, in Jesus Name, Amen.

Song: This is a lovely reminder that our God Reigns! Includes the verses that are often missed out….

A Prayer of Thanksgiving:

O Lord God – How thankful we are that you reign! Not the politicians, not the principalities and powers, not the people – but You – the Sovereign and Good Lord. Jesus is Lord. We confess and we worship. Amen.

