Positive, Persuasive, Evangelistic Campaigns – the Pastor’s Heart

This week I had the privilege of discussing evangelism with David Jensen and Karl Faase on The Pastors Heart, hosted by Dominic Steele. I found it to be an interesting and stimulating discussion – David and Karl were excellent. There is a lot more than could be said but it is actions that are needed – we are at a crucial time in the Western church. The world is confused, dark and needy – it needs a vaccine – and we have it. The question is one of distribution!

This is the how they introduced it:

What makes an effective evangelistic campaign? What messages will engage non Christian audiences with the truth of the gospel? This week we speak with three key evangelists about the best way to reach the lost. We discuss positive evangelism, maximising mission opportunities, integrating online and offline campaigns, and ideas for a large scale campaign. David Jensen is on the team at EV Church on the NSW Central Coast, Karl Faase is the CEO of Olive Tree Media, which produces programs for Christian media and local church use internationally. David Robertson is with the Sydney Anglican Church’s ‘Evangelism and New Churches.’

The Pastors Heart – Interview with Dominic Steele