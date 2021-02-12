Quantum 133 – Happy Chinese New Year; Nigeria, Dutch Feminism, Sir James, Steve Hughes, Scottish Rugby, Banning Prayer, A Mad World, Mary Wilson, and The Rolling Stones

Welcome to this weeks Quantum which covers news, sport, comedy, music and religion….you can listen to it by clicking the link here – or onSpotify, I Tunes etc.

It’s Chinese New Year – the year of the Ox – this is a beautiful Mandarin worship song –

Joe Biden has just called Xi Xinping. We will see how that works out. Meanwhile the CCP has bought itself even more influence in UK universities. The UK bans an English language Chinese TV station. And the persecution of the Uyghur’s continues.

In Africa the persecution of Christians in Nigeria continues to speed up – over 3,600 killed last year.

It’s a while since we had some Dutch on Quantum so here is a fascinating lady speaking about Feminism.

Then we look at the fascinating musical genius/rebel – Sir James MacMillan

We havn’t had any comedy for a while – so here is Steve Hughes (note that there is a little bad language in this)…He combines sharp social observation with great humour…his comments on climate change are what I use in the podcast….”it’s strange being a white man, in a black man’s country in the middle of Asia”.

And then in terms of sport we have to celebrate Scotland beating England.

We also discuss the Sturgeon/Salmond split.

And then move on to the incredible (misnamed) Victorian anti-Gay conversion bill.

And then we look at several things that show what a mad world we live in – whether its Matt Hancok threatening ten year jail sentences for lying about which country you have been to, euthanasia in Canada for the elderly who are fed up of lockdown, Kylie Moore-Gilbert returning from 900 days in an Iranian prison to discover her husband having an affair with her PhD supervisor and Planned Parenthood finding a new cash cow in Transgender …But this is from the Handforth Parish Council kind of sums it all up!

Although I love the news about the 117 year old French nun who has survived Covid!

Finally we end with the death of Mary Wilson of the Supremes – who had numerous hits including Baby Love

And this wonderful lesser known song from The Rolling Stones. – the Prodigal Son

