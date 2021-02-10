Apologetics Asia Books

Perhaps only other authors will get this!  But this arrived last week..

It is A.S.K in Korean.   It is my second book in Korean – (The Dawkins Letters is the other one).   It’s not just having your book translated into another language that excites me – but rather that it is this language.  I love preaching in the Korean church here – and loved being in Korea.  I am fascinated by the history of the church in Korea and also its present condition.  It appears to my limited knowledge that it is at a crossroads – the secularisation and materialism that has hit the West is hitting the Korean church pretty badly.  We pray that the Lord would continue his incredible work in that wonderful land – and throughout the Korean diaspora throughout the world.  I believe the Koreans are key in several areas for the advance of the Gospel. Pray that this book will be of even a little help to our Korean brothers and sisters.  It is published by Yechan Press.

