Look with Luke 46 – Child in the Manger

Luke 2:16 – The shepherds visit the child in the manger. What does that mean? Why is this birth the central point of human history? With some help from John Flavel and a Gaelic carol (in English!)…
Also available on the ASK podcast
Thank you, David, appreciated your message and the carol.
Charles Wesley’s hymn ‘Let earth and heaven combine’ has some wonderful lines on the divine and human nature of Jesus:
“…our God contracted to a span, incomprehensibly made man.”
“He laid his glory by,
he wrapped him in our clay;
unmarked by human eye, the latent Godhead lay…”