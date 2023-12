What does it mean to be filled with the Spirit? What is the covenant? Why are the ‘bowels of his mercy’ so significant? Zechariah is filled with the Spirit and gives us this great song of praise. (This sermon was preached at Scots Kirk Hamilton on 17th Dec 2023)

Also available as an audio on the ASK podcast (note if you subscribe on YouTube or on the ASK podcast you will get these immediately….

LWL Sermon 6 – An Unusual Name – Luke 1:57-66