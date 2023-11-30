Bible Christianity Theology

Look with Luke 33 – Tender Mercy and the Rising Sun

Luke 1:79 — Zechariah continues his song – and speaks of the tender mercies of God and his visitation as the sun rising…..its a beautiful and deeply moving truth….

Also on the ASK podcast here 

