Look with Luke 8 – The Spirit-Filled Baby!

Luke 1:15 – Why was John not to drink? And what does him being filled with the Spirit from birth really mean?

Also available as audio only on the ASK podcast here

  1. This is great , absolute fascinating, seeing detail I’ve never seen before , thanks David.

  2. Yes , nobody ever asks a pregnant women , ” When is your fetus due?”

    Everybody, even abortion enthusiasts , knows it’s a baby.

  4. Like Jeremiah, from the womb. Amazing the works and grace of God.
    Jeremiah 1
    5. Before I formed you in the womb I knew [and] approved of you [as My chosen instrument], and before you were born I separated and set you apart, consecrating you; [and] I appointed you as a prophet to the nations. [Exod. 33:12; Isa. 49:1, 5; Rom. 8:29.]

