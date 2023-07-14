Bible Theology Worship

Coffee and Colossians 74 – The Worship of Angels

theweefleaby
Colossians 2:18 – What does it mean to boast in the worship of angels?  Can we have angelic experiences?  How should we regard them?  Why are angels so popular in secular culture?

