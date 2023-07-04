Coffee and Colossians 66 – Buried and Raised with Christ

Colossians 2:12 – Buried with Christ in Baptism and then raised with him. What a deep connection there is between Christ and the believer!
Also on the ASK podcast here –
I guess the question about circumcision, in the original OT form, is what it achieved and its cruelty (or necessity), at a time before anaesthetics and sterile scalpels. However, modern sceptics who throw these arguments up, may display some element of hypocrisy. SCOTTISH COUNCIL ON HUMAN BIOETHICS website has a Videos section and a wonderful 30 mins lecture by Dr Latham. Is the mortality or morbidity with genital surgery in transitioning children a problem, too?