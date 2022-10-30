Songs for Sunday 38 – Hear the Call of the Kingdom

Another Getty /Townend song – this time a call for compassionate outreach and passionate and powerful mission.

Hear the call of the Kingdom

Lift your eyes to the King

Let His song rise within you

As a fragrant offering

Of how God rich in mercy

Came in Christ to redeem

All who trust in His unfailing grace

Hear the call of the Kingdom

To be children of light

With the mercy of heaven

The humility of Christ

Walking justly before Him

Loving all that is right

That the life of Christ may shine through us

King of Heaven we will answer the call

We will follow bringing hope to the world

Filled with passion filled with power to proclaim

Salvation in Jesus’ name

Hear the call of the Kingdom

To reach out to the lost

With the Father’s compassion

In the wonder of the cross

Bringing peace and forgiveness

And a hope yet to come

Let the nations put their trust in Him