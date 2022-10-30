Songs for Sunday 38 – Hear the Call of the Kingdom

Another Getty /Townend song – this time a call for compassionate outreach and passionate and powerful mission.
Hear the call of the KingdomLift your eyes to the King Let His song rise within you As a fragrant offering Of how God rich in mercy Came in Christ to redeem All who trust in His unfailing grace
Hear the call of the KingdomTo be children of light With the mercy of heaven The humility of Christ Walking justly before Him Loving all that is right That the life of Christ may shine through us
King of Heaven we will answer the callWe will follow bringing hope to the world Filled with passion filled with power to proclaim Salvation in Jesus’ name
Hear the call of the KingdomTo reach out to the lost With the Father’s compassion In the wonder of the cross Bringing peace and forgiveness And a hope yet to come Let the nations put their trust in Him