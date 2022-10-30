Evangelism St Peters Worship

Songs for Sunday 38 – Hear the Call of the Kingdom

Another Getty /Townend song – this time a call for compassionate outreach and passionate and powerful mission.

Hear the call of the KingdomLift your eyes to the KingLet His song rise within youAs a fragrant offeringOf how God rich in mercyCame in Christ to redeemAll who trust in His unfailing grace
Hear the call of the KingdomTo be children of lightWith the mercy of heavenThe humility of ChristWalking justly before HimLoving all that is rightThat the life of Christ may shine through us
King of Heaven we will answer the callWe will follow bringing hope to the worldFilled with passion filled with power to proclaimSalvation in Jesus’ name
Hear the call of the KingdomTo reach out to the lostWith the Father’s compassionIn the wonder of the crossBringing peace and forgivenessAnd a hope yet to comeLet the nations put their trust in Him

