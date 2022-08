Revelation 12:1-6 – John’s vision takes a terrifying turn – with a woman and her child in danger of being destroyed by a great dragon. What does it all mean? And what relevance does it have for us?

This is William Blake’s famous painting of this chapter.

THis is the book I referred to in the talk…..The Great Christ Comet – A Review

