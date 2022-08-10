Coffee and Revelation 48 – God’s Proclaimed Plan

Revelation ch.10 v.5-11. Having been forbidden to say some of what he heard now John is told what he must say….he is given the scroll….and it is the same message that we have to proclaim today….
Excellent work I am really enjoying your explanation of a book of the bible I have always found challenging. Also on a lighter note as a die hard metal fan I really appreciated to story and sound of the Christian metal band
We listen to virtually all your podcasts and you seldom fall short. This series on Revelation is no exception. We appreciate your ministry. You open up God’s word in an easy to digest way. Always be encouraged that you are prayed for often. God has placed you ‘down under’ to fulfill his purposes.