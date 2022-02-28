Coffee with Job 124 – Learning from Animals – Foolishness

Job 39:13-18 – The ostrich is a ridiculous animal. Why does God cite it in his answer to Job? What does that have to do with our world? It’s a strange but wonderful answer…..
Also on YouTube
Coffee with Job 123 – Learning from Animals – Power
The Blog of David Robertson
Job 39:13-18 – The ostrich is a ridiculous animal. Why does God cite it in his answer to Job? What does that have to do with our world? It’s a strange but wonderful answer…..
Also on YouTube
Coffee with Job 123 – Learning from Animals – Power