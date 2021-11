Job 18:1-12 – There is so much sorrow and distress in this world. How do you comfort people going through that? Ever get angry with those you are trying to help? Bildad show us how not to do it…and Thomas Manton shows how to communicate the God of all comfort.

Subscribe to Coffee with Job on YouTube

Job 46 – The Comforter

Coffee with Job 52 – Shattered Plans and Real Hope