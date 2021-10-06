Please read v.1-8

“I will praise you with an upright heart as I learn your righteous laws. I will obey your decrees, do not utterly forsake me.”

Psalm 119 is the longest chapter in the Bible. Each stanza begins with a different letter of the Hebrew alphabet. It is a profound meditation on the Word of God – which at various times is described as law, decrees, statues, word, and commands. Perhaps each time we look at this we should stop, think and meditate. How wonderful that we have a God who communicates with us!

“By sin we depart from God, and as a due punishment of it, God departs from us”

― John Flavel

Petition: Please join with us in praying for:

1.The World – There have been 234,888,941 cases (+3,080,278 – a 10% decline from last week). There are now 4,801,149 deaths of people with covid (+ 53,423 a 5 decrease). Russia, the US, the Philippines and the UK have seen the biggest increases in cases. Japan, India and Indonesia have all seen significant decreases in cases again. New Zealand continues in lockdown because of increased numbers in Auckland.

2. Australia – There have been 111,392 cases in total. (Up 13,852 – a 20% increase)

State Total Cases Weekly Change TW/LW Total Deaths Change in Deaths TW/LW ACT 1,031 +157 (+132) 6 +3 (+0) NSW 64,668 + 5,737 (+6,945) 426 +75 (+56) NT 212 +3 (+5) 0 0 QLD 2,043 +21 (+7) 7 0 SA 905 +4 (+3) 4 0 TAS 236 + 1 (+ 0) 13 0 VIC 41,128 +7,855 (+4,817) 869 +25 (+13) WA 1,099 +4 (+2) 9 0

The situation in NSW is improving both in terms of case numbers and people in hospital. The regional areas are now more affected. Victoria is now the state causing most concern. There have been 1,391,355 tests in the past week. There are 1,496 people in hospital (+3) with 299 in ICU (+0). There are 21,386 active cases (+1,442).

3. Vaccine and Cures – 3.59 billion people in the world have received at least one dose. 46.8% of the population. Australia now has 267% one dose, 47% fully vaccinated. NSW will now reach the 70% fully vaccinated this week and 80% in a couple of weeks. Restrictions will begin to ease.

4. Church – Pray for those who are involved in work with students – especially as the Universities plan to welcome back overseas students.

5. Personal and Family – Remember those in our families who are suffering from stress, mental illness and depression. May the Lord grant healing for the broken minds.

A Prayer of Repentance: Our Father, we confess that we too often neglect your Word. What a great gift it is – and yet how lightly we treat it. Help us to remember, meditate, hear, think and do. That we may live lifes worthy of Jesus, Amen.

Song: Worthy is the Lamb

Hallelujah!

A Prayer of Thanksgiving:

O Lord we bless you for your law, We seek you with all our heart. O that our ways were steadfast in obeying your decrees. We praise you with an upright heart, As we trust in you, Jesus, Amen.