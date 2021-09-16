Coffee with Job 19 – What a Friend!

Job 6:22-30 – Are you teachable? How painful are honest words …If only there was a friend who would listen….This Coffee with Job includes a bonus track at the end – St Petes version of What a Friend we have in Jesus….(I remember when it happened – I came into the church before the service and Simon Kennedy the guitarist just smiled at me – then they played this Country/R and B version of this great hymn – someone at the end said ‘yee hah!). I just wanted to say Hallelujah!

Coffee with Job 18 – Band of Brothers